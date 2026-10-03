Nawal Pervaiz Malik steals potlight in Dreamy Nikah Photoshoot

Pakistani actress and model Nawal Pervaiz Malik celebrated her Nikah with Ali Fazal Raza in intimate gathering surrounded by close family and friends.

The wedding shoot captured the occasion through a blend of traditional bridal styling, soft garden imagery, and candid photographs that highlighted the couple’s personal connection.

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For her Nikah, Nawal opted for a traditional kalidar-style bridal peshwas in a muted sage-silver and antique-grey shade. The understated base color allowed the detailed craftsmanship of the outfit to stand out. A heavily embellished sheer dupatta covered Nawal’s head, while a translucent veil decorated with scattered golden sequins was incorporated into several of the photographs.

She completed her bridal ensemble with assortment of traditional Polki and pearl jewelry. Her accessories included a layered choker, rani haar, earrings, maang tikka, jhoomar, and a classic nath connected to a delicate pearl chain.

Ali Fazal Raza opted for a simple ivory ensemble that complemented Nawal’s more elaborate bridal attire. He spotted in a traditional kurta pajama and matching embroidered waistcoat, with tonal detailing keeping the overall appearance refined.

Nawal was pictured with all-smile, holding Ali’s face, enjoying her big day. The shoot also documented important moments from the Nikah itself. Among the photographs are images of Nawal signing the Nikah register and entering beneath a traditional phoolon ki chaadar carried by family members.

Nawal Malik is emerging Pakistani TV star and model who has been building her presence within the Urdu entertainment and fashion industries. Her acting work includes appearances in Pakistani television productions, with supporting and episodic roles across established entertainment platforms. Her credits include projects such as Zehar-e-Mohabbat and Mohra, associated with Hum TV.

Alongside acting, Nawal worked in the fashion and modeling space, appearing in bridal campaigns, Eastern formalwear shoots, prêt-à-porter projects, and digital brand content.