TV Star Laiba Khan’s Nikah Pictures from Madina go viral

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani TV star Laiba Khan tied the knot, and the actor shared breathtaking moments from her Nikah that have left fans overjoyed.

Khan married Jawad in private and intimate ceremony held at the holy Masjid-e-Nabvi in Madina, a city known for its peace and blessings. On her special day, Laiba looked radiant in a plain white abaya embroidered with golden dabka, perfectly complemented by a stunning red Nikah dupatta featuring her husband’s name. She captioned the post simply yet charmingly: “Jawad ki Dulhan.”

Although she chose not to share pictures of her husband, Laiba shared her happiness with fans, writing: “Bismillah – A prayer answered, a promise fulfilled. Our Nikah, written by Allah Paak, in the city of peace and blessings. Remember us in your prayers. Mashallah Alhamdulillah.”

Fans were ecstatic to see the actress’s Nikah pictures, sending countless prayers and heartfelt wishes for a happy and blessed life ahead.

Laiba amassed massive following online, with millions of devoted fans. She is known for her stellar performances in hit dramas such as Kaffara, Aafat, Aas Paas, Humraaz, and Baylagaam.