Laiba Khan opens about marriage after years in Showbiz

Renowned showbiz actress Laiba Khan has remarked that she has talked about marriage so often, it might be the reason she’s still unmarried.

Speaking on a private TV morning show, Laiba said she has done considerable work in the industry and now wishes to begin a new chapter in life.

Discussing her ideal life partner, she said he should be someone who respects her, supports her, and is a good listener.

When asked which actor she would like to work with, Laiba responded, “I just want to work—anyone will do.”

She added that although she hasn’t had the chance to work with many big names, she feels her career has been fulfilling and she’s now ready to start a new phase in life.