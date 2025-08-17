Babar Azam faces shock demotion from PCB Category A Contracts

LAHORE – Former skipper Babar Azam’s star status wobbles as Pakistan Cricket Board plans major contract cut after back-to-back under-performance of Men in Green.

As per available information, PCB is reportedly set to strip cricket superstars Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan of their Category A central contracts amid struggle with form. Sources suggest their salaries could be slashed, and a key contract clause might even be axed.

Babar Azam, once known as backbone of Pakistan’s batting, is struggling to justify his top-tier status, while Rizwan faces similar uncertainty amid recent underwhelming performances.

Meanwhile, fresh talent is set to shake up the roster. T20I captain Salman Ali Agha and fiery leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed are tipped for promotion, signaling a bold new era for Pakistan cricket. Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, and Khushdil Shah are also expected to secure central contracts, while newcomers Sahibzada Farhan, Hasan Nawaz, and Sufiyan Muqeem may join the elite list.

The recent shake-up left some stars in the cold as Usman Khan, Haseebullah, and Khurram Shahzad are reportedly set to miss out on central contracts entirely.

PCB is said to finalize the contracts soon, with the announcement expected soon.