Babar Azam drops, Haris Rauf climbs up in Latest ICC Rankings

DUBAI – International Cricket Council (ICC) shared latest ODI and T20 player rankings, with key changes among top international cricketers. Former skipper Babar Azam slipped one spot in the ODI rankings, now staying at 3rd.

In ODI batter rankings, India’s Shubman Gill retains top spot, while Indian captain Rohit Sharma climbs one position to second. Virat Kohli holds fourth place. Australia’s Travis Head moves up to 12th, while Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan drops to 23rd.

In T20 rankings, Pakistan’s fast bowler Haris Rauf has made significant progress, rising two places to 24th with 575 points. Abbas Afridi also climbs one spot to 26th with 572 points. Other Pakistani players showing improvement include spinner Sufyan Murtaza and left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, who now occupy 33rd and 34th positions, respectively.

However, there were some setbacks for Pakistan’s bowlers as well. Spinners Mohammad Nawaz and Abrar Ahmed have dropped in rankings, sitting at 58th and 61st, while all-rounder Shadab Khan falls to 73rd.

In the global bowling rankings, New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy maintains the top position, followed by England’s Adil Rashid and West Indies’ Akeal Hosein.

ICC’s latest team rankings also reflect a one-position drop for Pakistan, highlighting the competitive nature of international cricket.