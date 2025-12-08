Pakistan welcomes Indonesian President with spectacular Red-Carpet Ceremony, 21-Gun Salute

ISLAMABAD – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto arrived at Nur Khan Airbase for a landmark two-day official visit to Pakistan. He was welcomed with a glittering red-carpet ceremony by President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, alongside federal cabinet members, senior officials, and dignitaries.

The ceremonial reception was a feast for the eyes. Children in colorful traditional attire presented flowers to the esteemed guest, while others proudly waved the flags of Pakistan and Indonesia. The highlight of the welcome was a 21-gun salute, a mark of the highest state honor, echoing across the airbase and underlining the historic significance of the visit.

President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto arrives in Islamabad today on an official visit to Pakistan. 🇵🇰🇮🇩 pic.twitter.com/Bdn0zuFRDL — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 8, 2025

This milestone visit, extended at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, marks President Subianto’s first official visit to Pakistan. It coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations, adding further gravitas to the occasion.

During his stay, President Subianto will hold high-level delegation talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and meet President Arif Alvi, the Army Chief, and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. Discussions will focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, defense, health, IT, climate change, education, and culture, with several agreements and memoranda of understanding expected to be signed.

Officials say this red-carpet reception with a 21-gun salute reflects the longstanding friendship and shared values between Pakistan and Indonesia. The visit is seen as a pivotal opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties, making them more comprehensive, strategic, and future-ready.