Motorway Fog Update – 29 December 2025

LAHORE – Punjab is under deadly blanket of fog with visibility plummeted to shocking lows, just 20 meters in Sialkot, 30 meters in Narowal, and 50 meters in Gujranwala.

National Highways & Motorway Police warned against inter-city travelling. Over next few hours, severe fog is expected to paralyze traffic in major cities, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, and countless surrounding districts.

National Highways & Motorway Police have taken no chances, shutting down major motorways, including:

M-1 (Peshawar–Burhan)

M-2 (Thokar Niaz Baig–Balkasar)

M-3 (Faisalabad–Rehana)

M-4 (Pindi Bhattian–Sher Shah)

M-11 (Lahore–Sumbriyal)

Authorities are urging citizens to avoid all unnecessary travel, and drive only if important. This is one of the thickest fog events Punjab has seen in years, and it’s not over yet.

Stay tuned for updates with Daily Pakistan as fog continues to wreak havoc across region.