Operation Epic Fury intensifies as US sends B-2 Bombers Jets against Iran

WASHINGTON – United States escalated its military agression with Iran by deploying B-2 stealth bombers, B-1B Lancers, and B-52 Stratofortress bombers, along with 2,200 Marines aboard amphibious assault ships, including USS Tripoli.

B-2s are capable of delivering massive ordnance like the 30,000-pound GBU-57 bunker buster, while B-1Bs and B-52s carry precision and conventional munitions. Additional bombers have also been stationed in Europe at RAF Fairford, U.K., and Ramstein, Germany.

The deployment strengthens American military presence, providing air, land, and sea capabilities, though ground combat is not currently planned. This marks a significant intensification of Operation Epic Fury, which began on February 28, 2026.

Five B-1B Lancers touched down at RAF Fairford in the U.K., while three others were rerouted to Ramstein Air Base in Germany due to inclement weather. From RAF Fairford, all eight are ready to launch precision missions targeting Iran.

CENTCOM confirmed that the B-2s will carry out long-range attacks designed to destroy Iran’s immediate threat and prevent future military rebuilds. These flying-wing stealth bombers are the only planes certified to drop the 30,000-pound GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator—capable of obliterating deeply buried, fortified facilities. Each B-2 can carry two of these catastrophic bombs internally. Last year, seven B-2s conducted Operation Midnight Hammer strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned reporters that airstrikes will “surge dramatically.” Some B-1Bs are already outfitted with GBU-31 JDAMs equipped with 2,000-pound BLU-109 bunker-busting warheads, though exact targets remain classified.

This deployment underscores the United States’ readiness to project unparalleled airpower while demonstrating a clear warning to Tehran. With bombers in Europe and stealth aircraft capable of delivering earth-shattering bombs, along with Marines and advanced aircraft positioned strategically in the Middle East, the U.S. military is signaling it is prepared for a new level of confrontation with Iran.