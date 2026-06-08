Explosions heard in Tehran as Israel defies Trump’s call for restraint

TEHRAN – Israel and Iran exchanged fresh military actions as reports emerged of powerful explosions in several Iranian cities, including Tehran, Tabriz and Isfahan, following alleged Israeli airstrikes.

According to local and international media reports, multiple explosions were heard across parts of Iran, particularly in the capital Tehran.

The reported Israeli strikes came after Iran launched ballistic missiles toward northern Israel a day earlier. Tehran described its missile launches as a response to Israeli operations in Lebanon and what it called violations of a ceasefire agreement.

Reports indicated that the Israeli military action was carried out despite calls for restraint from the United States. US President Donald Trump had reportedly urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to help contain the situation and avoid further escalation.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military stated that Iran had fired missiles toward Israeli territory, triggering warning sirens in multiple areas across the country. Israeli officials said the launches marked the first missile attack from Iran since the implementation of a ceasefire.

Israel’s Home Front Command announced that schools across the country would remain closed on Monday following a security assessment. Authorities also said restrictions on public activities would remain in place due to the evolving situation.

The Israeli military further claimed that Iran launched a second wave of missiles shortly after the initial attack. Officials said Israeli defense systems detected and intercepted the incoming threats.

Separately, reports suggested that President Trump informed Israeli leaders that the United States would not participate in any unilateral Israeli military operation against Iran. According to media reports, Trump and Netanyahu discussed recent developments during a telephone conversation following the missile exchanges.

Israeli sources said Netanyahu briefed the US president on Israel’s position regarding a possible response to Iran. Trump reportedly reiterated that Washington would not take part in such an operation if Israel chose to proceed independently.

In a separate interview, Trump emphasized that the United States remains interested in pursuing diplomatic engagement with Tehran despite recent tensions. He said a political solution remains the preferred path toward achieving long-term regional stability.

The US president also suggested that Israeli leaders may eventually need to accept an agreement aimed at reducing tensions. However, he warned that if diplomatic efforts fail, Washington could consider other options, including limited military measures.