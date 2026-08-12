Petrol Price in Pakistan gets 0.94 relief as Diesel becomes costlier

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s latest petroleum price adjustment delivered familiar kind of relief as petrol gets a tiny cut, while diesel gets more expensive.

Under the new rates effective August 13, 2026, petrol users will save just Rs0.94 per litre, taking the price down to Rs324.98 per litre. But diesel consumers have little reason to celebrate. The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been increased by Rs0.54 per litre, pushing it up to a hefty Rs382.79 per litre.

The government announced the revision after reviewing international crude oil prices and other factors affecting domestic petroleum rates.

For petrol users, the reduction may sound like good news, until the actual saving is calculated. At 94 paisas per litre, the latest cut is hardly the kind of discount likely to transform anyone’s fuel budget. Diesel users have been handed the opposite deal, with the price moving upward to Rs382.79 per litre.

The increase could prove particularly significant for the transport and logistics sectors, where diesel is widely used. Higher fuel costs can raise operating expenses and may eventually put additional pressure on transportation and the prices of goods.