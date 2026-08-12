Momina Iqbal, husband spark ‘Cringe Pro Max’ Reactions with New Loved-Up Pics

Actress Momina Iqbal and her husband Hamza Malik are once again making waves online, but this time their romantic social media interaction has left the internet sharply divided.

The couple recently tied knot in a series of lavish wedding celebrations, have been regularly sharing pictures and videos with their fans online. Their latest public exchange has now turned into another viral moment, with social media users reacting to their unmistakably romantic banter.

The interaction began when Hamza left a sweet comment for his wife, asking, “Why so pretty, baby?” Momina responded with an equally affectionate reply: “Aap ka asar hai, baby.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humza (@humza.mh)

The brief exchange quickly made the rounds on social media, prompting a flood of comments. While some users appeared amused by the couple’s romance, others were far less impressed, describing the PDA as excessive and embarrassing.

One user joked that the couple had entered their “chichurapan” era, while another said that although everyone gets married, Momina and Hamza appeared to have taken their newlywed excitement to another level. One user said the couple to stay away from their feed, while others questioned why the pair were being so openly affectionate.

The criticism became even more direct, with comments branding them a “cringe couple”, calling their display of affection “Cringe Pro Max” and accusing them of seeking attention.

Some reactions focused on what users described as overacting, while others simply responded with labels such as “chapri” and “so cringe.”

Despite the trolling, Momina and Hamza appear unfazed by the online chatter and continue to share glimpses of their relationship with their followers.

The latest episode once again shows the unpredictable side of celebrity social media, where a simple romantic comment can quickly turn into a viral debate.