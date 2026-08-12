New Water Bill Charges for Karachi residents with 7.5pc hike

Karachiites are set to face another hit as the Sindh government approved a 7.5 percent increase in water and sewerage charges, with the revised rates taking effect from bills for July 2026.

The provincial government formally issued a gazette notification approving the revised tariff for water and sewerage services, adding to the growing list of expenses confronting citizens already struggling with rising living costs. The increase, however, comes at a time when many Karachi neighbourhoods continue to face irregular or no water supply.

Despite prolonged shortages, residents in several affected areas continue to receive monthly water bills. Many households are forced to purchase water privately to meet basic needs, effectively paying for water through multiple channels.

The city’s water woes are further compounded by frequent pumping station breakdowns and burst pipelines, which often disrupt supplies for extended periods. During such interruptions, residents frequently turn to water tankers, creating an additional financial burden on households.

The situation has also raised questions over the wider water supply system, particularly as billions of rupees are reportedly generated through tanker sales during shortages.

Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation’s bill recovery remains weak, with billions of rupees in outstanding dues still awaiting collection. With the revised tariff now approved, Karachiites are therefore facing a familiar dilemma: higher water bills despite continuing complaints about unreliable supply.

The new rates will apply to water and sewerage bills issued from July 2026 onward, marking another increase in the cost of basic municipal services for the city’s residents.