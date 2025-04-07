Karachi board shares update on class 9, 10 annual exams’ date

KARACHI – The Board of Secondary Education Karachi has announced the dates for the first annual examination 2025 for the 9th and 10th-grade exams.

The annual exams for 9th and 10th grades will begin on April 8.

It was stated in the announcement that a total of 375,000 students will appear for the exams, and 499 examination centers have been set up.

The list of these centers has been published on the board’s official website.

Additionally, the chairman of the board stated that computerized admit cards have been issued to the students.

The board said there will be a strict ban on bringing mobile phones or any type of electronic devices into the examination centers.

Admit cards for the first annual examination 2025 are now available on portal.bsek.edu.pk.

Students have been strictly advised to bring their Admit Card along with the Identification Slip to the exam center. The identification slips are intended to facilitate easy verification at the exam centers.