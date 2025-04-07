Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Karachi board shares update on class 9, 10 annual exams’ date

Karachi Board Shares Update On Class 9 10 Annual Exams Date

KARACHI – The Board of Secondary Education Karachi has announced the dates for the first annual examination 2025 for the 9th and 10th-grade exams.

The annual exams for 9th and 10th grades will begin on April 8.

It was stated in the announcement that a total of 375,000 students will appear for the exams, and 499 examination centers have been set up.

The list of these centers has been published on the board’s official website.

Additionally, the chairman of the board stated that computerized admit cards have been issued to the students.

The board said there will be a strict ban on bringing mobile phones or any type of electronic devices into the examination centers.

Admit cards for the first annual examination 2025 are now available on portal.bsek.edu.pk.

Students have been strictly advised to bring their Admit Card along with the Identification Slip to the exam center. The identification slips are intended to facilitate easy verification at the exam centers.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, SAR, AED, GBP to PKR – 7 April
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.1
Euro EUR 310.75 313.5
British Pound GBP 366.5 370
UAE Dirham AED 76.1 76.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75
Australian Dollar AUD 175.5 177.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.8 747.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 199.35 201.75
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.87 1.93
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.6 909.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.57 63.17
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.75 160.75
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.4 26.7
Omani Riyal OMR 724.05 732.55
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.28 76.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.75 212.75
Swedish Krona SEK 27.45 27.75
Swiss Franc CHF 314.86 317.66
Thai Baht THB 8.13 8.28
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search