Top 10 Richest Businessmen in Pakistan 2025: Check Billionaires List here

ISLAMABAD – List of richest Pakistanis individuals and families is out now, giving insights of billionaire families in 2025.

The latest report by think tank Economic Policy and Business Development unveiled the list of Pakistan’s wealthiest business personalities and groups, giving sneak peek of growing influence of billionaire families in country’s economy.

Sir Anwar Pervez of Bestway Group leads 2025 ranking, with total investments of $362 million in Pakistan. After him is the Fauji Foundation Group, with an estimated $225 million in business holdings, making it the second richest group in the country.

Tiba Group ranks third, holding assets worth $188 million, while Pakistan Tobacco Group comes in fourth with $118 million in investments. Mir Shakil of the Ibrahim Group is ranked fifth, with his group’s investments totaling $100 million.

Other notable groups include Aga Khan Group ($95.4 million), Mian Mansha ($92 million), and Siddiq Babar Ali of the Packages Group ($160 million), showing longstanding and emerging business dynasties.

Pakistan, the country of over 242 million, now has 40 major billionaire business groups, with five of 22 historically established billionaire families still active, while 35 new billionaire families emerged over the past 50 years.

The list further includes key business personalities like Fawad Mukhtar of Fatima Group, Gohar Ejaz (Lake City Holdings), Sardar Yaseen Malik, Habib Ullah Khan, Sheikh Muhammad Javed, Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, Bashir Jan Muhammad, Mian Amir Mahmood, Nasreen Qasuri, Jahangir Tareen, and Aleem Khan.

Despite challenging times, these business leaders continue to play a crucial role in Pakistan’s economic growth, providing employment opportunities and contributing to the national GDP.