Two Pia Crew Members Suspended After Public Fight At Saudi Airport

ISLAMABAD – Two Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight attendants were suspended after public fight at the Jeddah International departure lounge. The fight, which occurred as the PIA flight was preparing to travel from Jeddah to Multan, was caught on video and quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention.

The airline administration took immediate and strict notice of the incident.

PIA spokesperson confirmed that both flight attendants involved in the scuffle have been suspended pending investigation. The altercation reportedly took place on December 23, and authorities are now conducting a thorough inquiry into the matter.

جدہ ایئرپورٹ ٹرمینل لاؤنج میں پاکستان انٹرنیشنل ایئر لائن کی ایئر ہوسٹس کے بیچ لڑائی شاید پی آئی اے کی فروخت کا باعث بنا۔۔

👇🏼🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/KAK95JjRI0 — Ali Sethi (@Alisethi_1) December 28, 2025

This is not the first time PIA cabin crew have faced disciplinary scrutiny. Last year, two male airhosts reportedly “slipped” while in Canada. The crew members, Cabin Crew Khalid Afridi and Fida Hussain, had departed from Islamabad on Flight 772 to Toronto.

Upon returning from Canada, neither reported for duty on their assigned flight, forcing the airline to depart without them. PIA officials contacted local Canadian authorities regarding that incident, and strict action was promised once the investigation concluded.

The current investigation into the Jeddah incident is ongoing, and PIA has assured that appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken once all facts are verified.