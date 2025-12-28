Adil Raja placed on Fourth Schedule, faces Ban under Anti-Terrorism Act

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government slapped ban on absconder YouTuber Adil Farooq Raja, who has been living a self-imposed exile in the UK, and placed his name on the Fourth Schedule under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The stern action comes as part of crackdown on individuals allegedly involved in activities against the state. The federal cabinet formally approved the ban, after which the Ministry of Interior issued an official notification, making the decision legally binding.

The notification said that Adil Farooq Raja has been involved in anti-state activities and has been spreading anti-state narratives through social media platforms. Consequently, action has been taken against him under Section 11-EE of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The move shows government’s commitment to curbing the influence of individuals using digital platforms to promote messages deemed harmful to national security. With his name officially added to the Fourth Schedule, Adil Raja now faces significant legal and administrative restrictions, signaling a stringent stance against anti-state propaganda.

This development is expected to send a strong message to others involved in similar activities, highlighting that the government is closely monitoring digital and social media spaces for content that threatens national stability.