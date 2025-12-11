Youtuber Adil Raja Apologises To Brig Rashid Naseer Over False Allegations

LONDON – Under orders from the London High Court, YouTuber Adil Raja has issued a written apology to retired Brigadier Rashid Naseer for making false allegations and defamatory claims, admitting that he had no evidence to support them.

In an apology posted on social media platform X, Adil Raja wrote that the court found the allegations he made in June 2022 to be baseless and defamatory, and on 9 October 2025 he was held liable in the judgment.

Adil Raja stated in his post that he has been ordered to pay £50,000 in damages to Rashid Naseer, and that the court has also approved legal costs against him.

Admitting that his accusations were unfounded, he said that between 14 and 29 June 2022 he had made defamatory allegations for which he had no defense, and therefore he apologizes in accordance with the London High Court’s ruling.

The court had earlier directed that convict Adil Raja must issue a public apology before 22 December, and that the apology must remain prominently displayed on his social media accounts for 28 days.

The court’s detailed judgment also stated that Adil Raja presented no credible evidence to support the allegations he made in June 2022, declaring all his claims to be slanderous and character-assassinating.

The London High Court has ordered Adil Raja to pay Brigadier (Retd) Rashid Naseer £50,000 (approximately Rs18.7 million) in damages, along with substantial legal costs.

Additionally, the court has directed him to immediately pay £260,000 (approximately Rs97.2 million) as interim costs, and has made it clear that all financial obligations must be cleared by 22 December 2025.