Gold hits all-time high as per tola price crosses Rs480,000 mark in Pakistan

KARACHI – The prices of gold in Pakistan on Monday reached a new record high driven by bullish trend in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed the price of one tola of gold surged by Rs7,700 to reach fresh high of Rs480,962 per tola.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs6,602, bringing the new price to all-time high of Rs412,347 per 10 grams.

This sharp rise in gold prices has raised concerns among jewelry buyers and consumers.

Experts attribute this increase to fluctuations in global gold prices and the ongoing economic uncertainty.

In previous session, the price of one tola of gold has increased by PKR 3,700, reaching Rs473,262. The price of 10 grams of gold has seen an increase of Rs3,172, bringing the price to Rs405,745.

A report from the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) on “Pakistan’s Gold Market” reveals that 70% of the country’s demand for gold is driven by weddings and cultural events. The report also highlights Pakistan’s reliance on gold imports, with the country importing gold worth 17 million dollars during the fiscal year 2024.

As of the end of 2025, Pakistan’s official gold reserves are reported to stand at 64.76 tons, valued at approximately 9 billion dollars, further indicating the growing importance of gold in the nation’s economy.