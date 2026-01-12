realme C85 promises power packed performance, with 7000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 685

KARACHI – realme, Pakistan’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, officially unveiled its latest addition to the C-series lineup, the realme C85. Marketed as a device that combines Ultra Battery and Ultra Display, the new smartphone promises to deliver exceptional endurance, immersive visuals, and solid performance tailored for everyday users.

realme C85 is designed for users who demand more from their smartphones, offering reliability, power, and a rich entertainment experience. It comes with 8GB RAM and two storage options: 128GB priced at PKR 54,999 and 256GB priced at PKR 59,999, all packed into a stylish, durable chassis suitable for modern lifestyles.

Unstoppable 7000mAh Titan Battery Performance

At the heart of the realme C85 is a 7000mAh Titan Battery, engineered to easily last beyond a full day of heavy usage. Whether streaming videos, attending online classes, gaming, or engaging on social media, users can rely on uninterrupted performance without frequent recharging.

Complementing its long-lasting battery is 45W fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge and get back to their activities. With intelligent power management, the device ensures dependable endurance for users on the move.

144Hz Ultra Display Built for Everyday Entertainment

The realme C85 features a 6.8-inch FHD+ Ultra Display with a 144Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth, fluid visuals for scrolling, gaming, and video playback. Its 1200-nit peak brightness ensures the display remains clear and vibrant even under bright sunlight, making it perfect for entertainment, productivity, and general use.

Built to Perform, Designed to Stand Out

Powered by the Snapdragon 685 processor, the realme C85 promises smooth performance for multitasking, daily app usage, and casual gaming. Users can choose between 128GB and 256GB storage options, paired with 8GB RAM, providing ample space for apps, photos, and videos.

The smartphone’s 50MP AI rear camera with a flicker sensor captures clear, detailed photos across various lighting conditions, while the 8MP front camera supports selfies and clear video calls. Its Breathing Light design adds a premium aesthetic touch, and the side-mounted fingerprint sensor ensures fast and secure access.

IP69 Pro Durability and Enhanced Audio Experience

The realme C85 is built to withstand real-world challenges, featuring IP69 Pro water and dust resistance, a rare capability in this segment. Audio performance is also enhanced with a single speaker delivering 400% sound output, ensuring louder and clearer audio for media, calls, and entertainment.

A Powerful All-Rounder for Everyday Life

With the launch of the realme C85, the brand reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative, high-value smartphones at accessible price points. Boasting a 7000mAh Titan Battery, 144Hz Ultra Display, IP69 Pro protection, and Snapdragon-powered performance, the realme C85 is positioned as a dependable, long-lasting, and immersive smartphone for users who demand power and performance all day.

realme C85 is now available in Pakistan in two storage variants: 8GB+128GB for PKR 54,999 and 8GB+256GB for PKR 59,999.