realme 15 Series 5G is now available for sale in Pakistan

realme has launched its latest 15 Series 5G smartphones in Pakistan, introducing new artificial intelligence features, triple 50MP cameras, and what the company calls the thinnest 7000mAh battery in its category. The lineup — dubbed the “AI Party Phone” — is now available nationwide following strong early sales.

Three models, youth-focused design

The realme 15 Series consists of three models

realme 15 Pro (12GB + 512GB) — Rs159,999

realme 15 5G (12GB + 512GB) — Rs119,999

realme 15T (8GB + 256GB) — Rs79,999

According to the company, the series targets young users seeking a blend of performance, creativity, and design. Each device features flagship-level storage, enhanced AI tools, and upgraded processors aimed at improving photo editing, entertainment, and multitasking.

AI Edit Genie and Party Mode

The standout feature of the lineup is the AI Edit Genie, which allows users to edit photos using simple text or voice commands. By saying phrases like “add a sunset” or “change my outfit”, users can generate creative edits in seconds.

Another new feature, AI Party Mode, uses triple AI algorithms to enhance low-light portraits and night shots. It offers adjustable lighting, custom frames, and improved color reproduction for nightlife photography.

Triple 50MP cameras and 4K video

The realme 15 Pro and 15 5G both feature a Triple 50-megapixel Ultra Clear Camera System capable of recording 4K video at 60 frames per second, while the 15T model offers 50MP cameras on both front and rear — a first in its segment.

realme says the camera setup is optimized for detailed photography and smooth video capture, providing flagship-level results for its price range.

7000mAh battery and 80W fast charging

The series introduces the 7000mAh Titan Battery, which the company claims is the thinnest of its size. The 15 Pro and 15 5G support 80W Ultra Charge, allowing a 50 per cent charge in just a few minutes.

The 15T, designed for all-day endurance in a 7.79mm slim body, offers a balance between portability and battery capacity.

Launch offers and availability

To mark the launch, realme has partnered with Naeem Electronics for limited-time promotional offers, including discounts and gift bundles for students and young buyers. The company says the 15 Series is now available at major retailers and online platforms across Pakistan.

With its combination of AI-powered creativity, long battery life, and youth-centric design, the realme 15 Series 5G aims to strengthen the brand’s position in Pakistan’s competitive mid-range smartphone market.