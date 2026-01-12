WALEE Technologies misses PSL bid, but passion for Cricket lives on!

ISLAMABAD – WALEE Technologies issued official statement after its unsuccessful bid for Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise.

In statement, Group CEO Ahsan Tahir described the bidding process as “an inspiring journey” for company. While expressing disappointment that WALEE’s bid was not successful, he stressed pride in the vision and creativity the team brought forward.

“For us, this was never just about owning a cricket team—it was about contributing to a sport that unites millions and reflects the resilience of Pakistan,” Tahir said. He highlighted that WALEE’s proposal aimed to leverage technology to enhance fan experiences, nurture young talent, and promote inclusivity.

Though WALEE will not own PSL team this season, Tahir reaffirmed company’s commitment to supporting sports, technology, and youth development. “For WALEE, this is not the end—it is a stepping stone. We will keep exploring opportunities to support sports, technology, and youth development, whether through grassroots programs, digital fan engagement, or partnerships,” he said.

Ahsan Tahir congratulated successful bidders, expressing confidence that Pakistan Super League will continue to elevate Pakistan’s cricketing profile globally. “A company coming from that cricketing background, and having a passion for the sport, I believe that the PSL is the past, the present and the future of sports entertainment in Pakistan,” he added.

WALEE Technologies’ statement shows that, despite not securing a franchise, the company’s focus on innovation and community engagement within sports remains strong.