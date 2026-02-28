Ghudwana Enclave established after Pakistani forces took over Afghan land amid clashes

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani security forces reportedly stormed and seized nearly 32 square kilometres of territory in volatile border zone of Zhob District, dubbing the captured zone the ominous “Ghudwana Enclave.”

Sources claim the takeover came in retaliation for cross-border gunfire allegedly launched from Taliban-linked positions, sending shockwaves across an already tense frontier.

🚨 Big Breaking News Pakistan Army has captured 32 square kilometers area of Afghanistan’s area in Gudhwana Enclave. pic.twitter.com/s4fuaQz2hJ — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) February 28, 2026

Pakistani officials said the operation is a fierce and decisive counterstrike aimed at crushing threats and securing Pakistan’s borders after repeated attacks. According to military claims, the offensive unleashed devastating air and ground assaults across multiple locations, leaving a trail of destruction and staggering casualties. Reports allege that 37 separate sites were hit, with 331 fighters killed and more than 500 wounded in what sources describe as a merciless campaign. Entire networks of military infrastructure—including 104 checkpoints—are said to have been obliterated, while 22 others fell under Pakistani control.

The bloodshed reportedly stretched deep into Afghan territory. In Nangarhar Province, airstrikes allegedly annihilated a major military base and brigade headquarters. Similar operations in Kandahar Province are claimed to have wiped out a command centre, fueling accusations of widespread devastation. Security sources boast that 163 tanks and armoured vehicles were destroyed in the onslaught, effectively crippling opposing forces.

Border clashes also erupted in the Qilla Saifullah sector, where Pakistani authorities insist they repelled militant advances and seized additional strategic posts. Meanwhile, mortar shells reportedly struck civilian areas in Bajaur, injuring five residents—including women—and damaging a local mosque. The incident underscores the growing humanitarian toll of the conflict as communities find themselves caught in the crossfire.

In a further twist, attempts to launch drone attacks toward Pakistani cities were reportedly foiled. Anti-drone systems allegedly intercepted unmanned aircraft targeting Abbottabad, Swabi, and Nowshera, with officials asserting that no casualties occurred. However, the very presence of drone threats highlights the increasingly sophisticated nature of the hostilities.

The conflict shows no sign of cooling. Afghan officials have remained silent, neither confirming nor denying the dramatic claims of losses and territorial shifts. Observers warn that the spiralling violence could plunge the region deeper into instability, endangering civilian populations and heightening humanitarian concerns in both Pakistan and Afghanistan.