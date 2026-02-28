Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli strikes, claims Netanyahu

TEHRAN – Unverified reports claimed alleged death of Iran’s supreme leader after strong statement by Israeli prime minister suggesting there is a strong possibility that the Iranian leader may no longer be alive.

The reports claim that Khamenei was killed in a joint attack by Israel and the United States, but these claims remain unconfirmed.

Several international media citing senior Israeli officials claimed body of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had allegedly been found, but it has not been able to independently verify the claim.

Israel’s ambassador to US informed American officials that Khamenei was killed in an attack on his office compound on Saturday morning. Additionally, Times of Israel reported the death of Khamenei, citing Israeli officials. However, these reports also lack independent verification.

Israeli PM said there are “clear indications” suggesting the Iranian supreme leader may no longer be alive. He also provided details about the attack on the office compound but did not clarify the meaning of his remarks or confirm the death.

Clips shared on global media shows massive damage to portion of the supreme leader’s office in Tehran. However, analysts emphasize that the images do not prove Khamenei has been killed. So far, the Iranian government has made no official statement regarding Khamenei’s status, leaving his condition unknown. It remains unclear whether he is alive or deceased.

Iran’s foreign minister asserted that, according to his information, the supreme leader is alive. After attacks by Israel and the United States, Tehran requested urgent action from UN, claiming that the strikes violated its sovereignty. Tehran argued that the attacks constituted a breach of international law and its territorial integrity, and it invoked its right to self-defense under the UN Charter.

Iran also called for an emergency session of the Security Council and urged member states to condemn the actions and take collective measures. Tehran warned that enemy bases and assets could be considered legitimate military targets if the attacks continued.

Meanwhile, the United States president stated that the military operation could be prolonged or brief, depending on circumstances, and suggested that diplomatic pathways to reduce tensions remain available.

Iranian government described Israeli and U.S. strikes as “acts of aggression” and reiterated its commitment to self-defense. Tehran requested an emergency meeting of the Security Council and demanded international condemnation of the attacks.