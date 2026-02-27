New Zealand win toss, opt to bat first against England in T20 World Cup encounter

COLOMBO – In a crucial Super Eight match of the ICC T20 World Cup, New Zealand are batting against England.

The match is being played in Colombo, where New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and chose to bat first.

The importance of the match is heightened as its result will directly impact the race for the semi-finals. England have already secured a place in the semi-finals with two victories; however, a win today could also revive hopes for Pakistan.

On the other hand, New Zealand have three points from two matches and need one more point to qualify for the final four. If the Kiwis win this match, they will advance to the semi-finals, while a defeat would keep Pakistan’s chances alive.

Pakistan have one point after two matches and are set to play their final Super Eight fixture against Sri Lanka. Pakistan can qualify for the semi-finals with a win and an improved net run rate, but only if England defeat New Zealand in today’s match.