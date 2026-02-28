Pakistani national killed in missile fallout from Iranian strikes in UAE

ISLAMABAD – A Pakistani citizen lost his life during Iranian missile attacks in United Arab Emirates. Authorities said victim died after being struck by debris from a missile that had been intercepted, highlighting the lethal consequences of the widening conflict.

A report shared by BBC said UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed profound grief and extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased Pakistani national, declaring full solidarity with them in this tragic loss. The confirmation has added a human dimension to the growing geopolitical crisis, underscoring how civilians are increasingly caught in the crossfire.

The incident follows reports that Iran launched missile strikes targeting US military installations in Gulf states after joint US and Israeli operations against Tehran. UAE officials claim that their air defences successfully shot down incoming missiles, but debris from one strike reportedly killed an Asian individual—now identified as a citizen of Pakistan.

In a strongly worded statement, the UAE condemned the missile assault, describing it as a blatant violation of international law and national sovereignty. Officials emphasised that targeting civilians and civilian property is strictly forbidden under global humanitarian principles. The attack, they warned, poses a direct threat to regional stability and security.

The UAE also reaffirmed its unwavering support for affected nations and called for de-escalation, urging diplomatic solutions and meaningful dialogue to prevent further bloodshed. However, the government made it clear that it reserves the right to respond to any threats against its sovereignty and security in accordance with international law.

“The UAE will not tolerate any compromise on its security or sovereignty under any circumstances,” the statement declared—signalling that tensions in the region remain dangerously high.