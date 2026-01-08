Has the biggest PSL auction in history taken place?

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi said that today the biggest auction in the history of the PSL has taken place, and I congratulate the public.

While addressing the auction ceremony of two PSL teams, he said that cricket is developing in Pakistan. This success is not only that of the PCB but of every Pakistani. Today’s auction was not an ordinary one; it reflects confidence in investment in Pakistan. This is not a small amount—it is a reflection of the public’s passion and love for cricket.

Mohsin Naqvi said that he assures the people present at the auction that there are still many opportunities ahead. The vision of the country that we have in our minds—we will take Pakistan to that destination. I thank the PCB and all PSL members.

He said that this success belongs to Pakistan and the PCB. I congratulate FKS Group’s Fawad Sarwar and OZ Group’s Hamza Majid for purchasing the teams. I also congratulate Hyderabad and Sialkot—this is a historic moment for the PSL.

He said that the PSL is not just a tournament; this league is very dear to us, and our emotions are attached to it. I congratulate all Pakistanis—this is a victory for those who love cricket. The new franchise owners have shown confidence in the PCB, for which we are grateful.

He further said that this success belongs to the people of Pakistan. I sincerely thank everyone who took part in this process. This trust is trust in Pakistan—it is an expression of love for cricket and for Pakistan. Together, we will take this country to the place we have envisioned.

The PCB Chairman said that the seventh and eighth PSL teams have been auctioned under a 10-year agreement. The seventh and eighth teams will renew the contract by paying an annual fee of Rs 17.5 billion and Rs 18.5 billion respectively.

Mohsin Naqvi said that today’s auction will bring Rs 36 billion to the PCB. Four to five companies from the United States participated in today’s auction. This amount will be spent on sports in Pakistan. Among the successful bidders, one company is from the US and another from Australia.

The PCB Chairman said that discussions were underway with the Sindh government regarding the Hyderabad Stadium, while Khawaja Asif was very concerned about the Sialkot Stadium. With the new franchise, these concerns will largely be resolved.

He added that if the team decides, Multan Sultans will be auctioned next year.