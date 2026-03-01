New Petrol Price in Pakistan from 1 March 2026

ISLAMABAD – New Petrol Price in Pakistan stands at Rs266.17 as the government jacked up prices of petroleum products by up to Rs8 Per Litre for the first half of March 2026.
Petrol Price in Pakistan
|Products
|New Prices
|Increase
|Diesel
|280.86
|+5.16
|Petrol
|266.17
|+8.00
Pakistani government announced yet another increase in petroleum prices, sparking concerns among consumers and economic analysts. Starting from March 1, petrol prices have jumped by Rs8 per litre, now standing at a steep Rs266.17, up from Rs258.17.
Diesel consumers are also feeling the heat, as high-speed diesel has been raised by Rs5.16 per litre to Rs280.86, compared to the previous rate of Rs275.7.
A look back at Petrol Rates
|Year
|Price
|1947
|0.23
|1965
|0.40
|1972
|1.00
|1981
|3.50
|1991
|9.00
|2000
|28.23
|2005
|55.00
|2010
|70.00
|2013
|103.97
|2020
|100.00
|2022
|200.00
|2023
|331.38
|2024
|249.10
|2025
|264.61
|2025
|255.86
This latest price hike is expected to ripple through daily life, particularly for commuters relying on small vehicles, motorcycles, and rickshaws. Middle- and lower-middle-class households, already grappling with inflation, may face additional financial strain as travel expenses rise.
With fuel prices climbing once again, questions remain about the broader economic implications and how households and businesses will adjust in the coming weeks. Citizens and industry stakeholders alike are watching closely as the effects of this decision unfold.
