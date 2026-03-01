New Petrol Price in Pakistan from 1 March 2026

ISLAMABAD – New Petrol Price in Pakistan stands at Rs266.17 as the government jacked up prices of petroleum products by up to Rs8 Per Litre for the first half of March 2026.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

Products New Prices Increase Diesel 280.86 +5.16 Petrol 266.17 +8.00

Pakistani government announced yet another increase in petroleum prices, sparking concerns among consumers and economic analysts. Starting from March 1, petrol prices have jumped by Rs8 per litre, now standing at a steep Rs266.17, up from Rs258.17.

Diesel consumers are also feeling the heat, as high-speed diesel has been raised by Rs5.16 per litre to Rs280.86, compared to the previous rate of Rs275.7.