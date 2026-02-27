Petrol prices likely to increase for March 2026 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Petrol prices in Pakistan are expected to rise in upcoming fortnightly review due to increasing oil prices in international market amid geopolitical tensions.

A brokerage house, Arif Habib Limited, indicated that the price hike could be as much as Rs6.80 per liter.

Proposed adjustments indicate that the price of petrol may increase by Rs5.13 per liter, pushing the new price to approximately Rs263.30 per liter.

Similarly, high-speed diesel is projected to see a rise of Rs6.80 per liter, potentially reaching Rs282.50 per liter.

This price increase is largely attributed to the rising cost of crude oil in global markets, with a 2.7% increase in Arab Light crude prices.

Additionally, the slight rise in import spreads has contributed to the overall increase in domestic fuel prices.

In the last review, the federal government had set the price of high-speed diesel at Rs275.70 per liter and petrol at Rs258.17 per liter.