OpenAI introduces ‘ChatGPT Health’ feature for wellness and health-related conversations

OpenAI has introduced a new feature called ChatGPT Health, under which users will be provided with a separate and dedicated space to discuss topics related to health and wellness.

According to the company, more than 230 million people currently seek health-related information on ChatGPT every week, highlighting the growing demand for health and medical guidance.

How will ChatGPT Health work?

According to OpenAI, health-related conversations in ChatGPT Health will be kept separate from general chats to ensure that personal medical information does not appear in unrelated discussions.

If a user starts a health-related query in a general chat, ChatGPT will suggest moving the conversation to the dedicated Health section.

However, this feature will make limited use of a user’s general information. For example, if a user has already shared their fitness background, that context can be considered when discussing health goals.

The new feature will also integrate various personal health and fitness apps, including Apple Health, MyFitnessPal, and Function, allowing users to ask questions based on their personal health data.

OpenAI has emphasized that all personal information provided by users will remain completely private and secure.

Addressing challenges in the health sector

According to OpenAI’s Chief Executive for Apps, Fidji Simo, ChatGPT Health has been specifically designed to help address challenges in the healthcare sector, such as limited access, rising costs, and other barriers.

However, OpenAI has also warned about the potential risks of seeking health advice through advanced artificial intelligence. The company noted that large language models generate responses based on probabilities rather than verified medical facts, which can sometimes lead to misleading information.

According to OpenAI’s terms of service, ChatGPT is not intended to be used for diagnosing diseases or providing medical treatment.

Launch date

OpenAI stated that the ChatGPT Health feature will be available to users soon, although a final launch date has not yet been announced.

Note: This news has been published for informational purposes only. It is always advisable to consult a qualified medical professional regarding health-related matters.