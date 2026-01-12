Pakistan’s New Currency Notes with Futuristic Features are coming; All You Need to Know!

KARACHI – State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) completed preparations for new Pakistani Rupee notes with advanced security features and is awaiting federal cabinet apporval.

Pakistan Security Printing Corporation (PSPC) confirmed updated designs, though they have not been formally sent for printing yet. The Central Bank is deciding whether to release the notes in phases or all denominations at once. Once approved, printing will take at least two months, with the new currency likely entering circulation later this year.

The upcoming notes will feature cutting-edge security features, as the country waits for the federal cabinet’s approval to move forward. The updated currency will incorporate modern technology to make counterfeiting nearly impossible. However, the finalized designs are yet to be formally handed over for printing.

Manager of Printing said extensive consultations between State Bank and Printing Corporation have already taken place. The central bank is still weighing whether the new notes will be released gradually in phases or rolled out across all denominations at once. The official printing schedule will be announced later this year.

Once cabinet approval is granted, printing is expected to take at least two months, making the launch of the new currency likely before year’s end. Experts say this move could mark one of the most significant updates in Pakistan’s currency history, signaling a modern era for the nation’s banknotes.

These redesigned notes is set to bring major improvements. With advanced security features, the new notes will make counterfeiting much harder, protecting both consumers and businesses. Their modern designs will enhance public confidence in the currency, while tactile features and clearer denominations will make them easier for everyone, including the visually impaired, to use.

Also, by reducing the need to frequently replace worn-out or fake notes, the central bank can save costs, while the fresh look and innovation could also promote financial awareness among citizens. Overall, these changes are expected to modernize Pakistan’s currency, strengthen trust in the financial system, and make daily transactions safer and more convenient.