State Bank to unveil new Pakistani currency notes in 2025

KARACHI – State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmed has announced that the country’s currency notes will undergo a redesign this year.

In a press conference in Karachi on Monday, he revealed that new currency notes with a redesigned layout will be introduced in phases, starting later this year.

Ahmed explained that the State Bank is currently conducting a thorough technical evaluation of the new notes.

He further stated, “The redesigned notes will be printed gradually and introduced into circulation in phases. The first redesigned note will be released in 2025, although the exact denominations for the initial release have not yet been disclosed.”

The governor also confirmed that the proposed designs for the new currency notes will soon be presented to the federal cabinet for approval. Following approval, the State Bank will proceed with printing and distribution.

Ahmed emphasized that the phased rollout strategy will ensure a smooth transition, with different denominations being introduced sequentially rather than all at once.