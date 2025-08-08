Who will be the Next Opposition Leader after Omar Ayub’s disqualification?

ISLAMABAD – Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Omar Ayub has been removed from his position after court conviction. National Assembly Secretariat issued an official notification on Thursday, declaring the office vacant and withdrawing several other key positions held by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members.

According to the notification, the Secretariat has also taken back the opposition leader’s chamber from PTI. Along with Omar Ayub’s removal, Zartaj Gul has been de-notified as PTI’s Parliamentary Leader, and Ahmed Chattha has been removed from the post of Deputy Parliamentary Leader.

Secretariat further delisted Omar Ayub from the Public Accounts Committee and the Finance Committee. Membership of seven disqualified PTI lawmakers in standing committees has been revoked, affecting their representation in 15 committees.

Key changes include the removal of Sahibzada Hamid Raza from the chairmanship of the Human Rights Committee, the termination of Zartaj Gul’s membership in the same committee, and the withdrawal of Rai Hassan Nawaz from the chairmanship of the Railways Committee.

New Opposition Leader

The race for the new Leader of the Opposition is underway with PTI considering Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Asad Qaiser, and Amir Dogar for the coveted post.

Sources revealed that Asad Qaiser earlier declined the offer, leaving Amir Dogar currently the Chief Whip as the strongest contender.

Anti-Terrorism Court lately sentenced Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, and several other PTI leaders. Subsequently, the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified them from holding public office.