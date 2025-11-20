Latest

Forex

Foreign Exchange Rates Today Online Pakistan Open Market – 20 November 2025

By News Desk
8:57 am | Nov 20, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan’s foreign exchange market shows mild stability as updated buying and selling rates for major global currencies were issued.

US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal remained largely steady, according to the latest market data with minor changes.

US Dollar stayed at Rs281.65 for buying and Rs281.90 for selling, showing minimal fluctuation from previous levels. Euro traded at Rs332.35 (buying) and Rs335.85 (selling), continuing to hover in the same range observed over recent days.

UK Pound Sterling maintained its upward trajectory with rates at Rs381.20 for buying and Rs384.20 for selling. Meanwhile, UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal currencies heavily used by overseas Pakistanis were posted at Rs76.90 / Rs77.90 and Rs75.75 / Rs76.35, respectively.

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.65 281.9
Euro EUR 332.35 335.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 381.2 384.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.9 77.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.75 76.35
Australian Dollar AUD 185.6 190.6
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.15 754.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.85 212.85
China Yuan CNY 39.25 39.65
Danish Krone DKK 43.2 43.6
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.1 3.19
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.25 923.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.65 67.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.25 158.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.4 27.7
Omani Riyal OMR 731.75 739.25
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.55 77.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.25 222.05
Swedish Korona SEK 29.2 29.5
Swiss Franc CHF 346.2 348.95
Thai Baht THB 8.55 8.7
   
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now