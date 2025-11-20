Foreign Exchange Rates Today Online Pakistan Open Market – 20 November 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan’s foreign exchange market shows mild stability as updated buying and selling rates for major global currencies were issued.

US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, UAE Dirham, and Saudi Riyal remained largely steady, according to the latest market data with minor changes.

US Dollar stayed at Rs281.65 for buying and Rs281.90 for selling, showing minimal fluctuation from previous levels. Euro traded at Rs332.35 (buying) and Rs335.85 (selling), continuing to hover in the same range observed over recent days.

UK Pound Sterling maintained its upward trajectory with rates at Rs381.20 for buying and Rs384.20 for selling. Meanwhile, UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal currencies heavily used by overseas Pakistanis were posted at Rs76.90 / Rs77.90 and Rs75.75 / Rs76.35, respectively.