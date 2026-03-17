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Currency Rates in Pakistan – Open Market Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rate – 17 March 2026

By News Desk
5:20 am | Mar 17, 2026

KARACHI – Foreign exchange rates shows slight movement in open market, with major international currencies maintaining strong levels against the Pakistani rupee. US Dollar remained the most traded currency, while European and Gulf currencies also stayed firm.

According to latest market rates, US Dollar was recorded at Rs279 for buying and Rs280.35 for selling. Euro stood at Rs320.59 buying and Rs324.05 selling, reflecting continued demand for the European currency. UK Pound Sterling remained among the highest-valued currencies in the market, trading at Rs371.65 buying and Rs375.25 selling.

Among Gulf currencies widely used for remittances, UAE Dirham was available at Rs75.50 buying and Rs76.75 selling, while Saudi Riyal was traded at Rs73.75 buying and Rs74.70 selling. Qatari Riyal and Omani Riyal were quoted at Rs74.60–75.30 and Rs715.65–725.65, respectively.

Other currencies also showed notable values in the open market. Australian Dollar traded between Rs193.40 and Rs197, the Canadian Dollar between Rs202.18 and Rs206.50, and the Singapore Dollar between Rs214.34 and Rs219.25.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 280.35
Euro EUR 320.59 324.05
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371.65 375.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.5 76.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.75 74.7
Qatari Riyal QAR 74.6 75.3
Omani Riyal OMR 715.65 725.65
Australian Dollar AUD 193.4 197
Bahrain Dinar BHD 730.65 730.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.18 206.5
China Yuan CNY 36.5 37.75
Danish Krone DKK 43.32 43.72
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.8 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 2.4 2.85
Japanese Yen JPY 1.72 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 889.45 900.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.25 66.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.77 166.25
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 214.34 219.25
Swedish Korona SEK 30.15 30.45
Swiss Franc CHF 355 358.85
Thai Baht THB 8.05 8.15
 
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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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