Karachi Traffic Update as Two Major Roads shut amid construction chaos

According to traffic police officials, two important routes in Karachi have been closed for vehicular movement due to development activities and traffic management concerns.

The service road on University Road from Mosmiyat to Nipa has been shut down as construction and development work continues in the area. Traffic police said vehicles are being diverted from Bazaar Cut onto the main University Road to help maintain limited traffic flow, though congestion remains severe in surrounding areas.

In another major disruption, the route from Jail Road to Mazar-e-Quaid has also been completely closed for traffic, further complicating movement across central parts of the city.

The closures come at a time when Karachi’s University Road is already under heavy pressure due to ongoing construction work linked to major transport projects. Commuters have repeatedly complained about poor road conditions, long delays, and worsening traffic jams.

Sindh High Court expressed serious concern over condition and management of University Road. The court said it expects BRT Red Line project to become operational by October 2027 and emphasized that its construction must not disrupt traffic flow on University Road under any circumstances.

The court observed that citizens are facing extreme difficulties due to the deteriorating condition of the road and directed the Sindh government to fully restore University Road within two months. It further made clear that both public and private transport must not face any obstruction in movement.

The court ruled that the provincial government may allocate additional funds immediately or reallocate existing resources to meet the requirement. It added that TransKarachi can approach the Dispute Resolution Board if needed, while the contractor has been given the legal right to pursue action regarding contract termination.