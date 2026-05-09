Karachi Traffic Update as Two Major Roads shut amid construction chaos

KARACHI – Daily commute has once again been thrown into chaos as key roads are suddenly closed amid ongoing development work, leaving thousands of residents stuck in worsening traffic jams. With road closures, and construction delays, the traffic situation in country’s largest city continues to deteriorate causuing frustration across the city.
As alternative routes struggle to absorb the diverted flow, the city’s already strained road network is under even greater pressure, deepening frustration among commuters who are now facing longer delays and daily travel disruptions across major arteries.