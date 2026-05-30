Pakistan clears air on joining Abraham Accords as Trump’s suggestion sparks buzz

ISLAMABAD –US President Donald Trump urged several countries, including Pakistan, to consider joining Abraham Accords to normalize relations with Israel as part of wider diplomatic efforts linked to Tehran.

Pakistan, however, turned down the proposal as the South Asian country has not changed its long-standing position on Jewish nation. The country continues to maintain a strict policy of non-recognition, which is also seen in Pakistani passports that explicitly state they are valid for travel to “all countries of the world except Israel.”

Amid the recent conspiracies, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar categorically rejected the possibility of Pakistan joining the Abraham Accords, making it clear that Islamabad’s position on Palestine and Israel remains unchanged.

Sharing his views at a high-profile media briefing at Pakistan’s Embassy in Washington after meeting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Dar drew a firm line on the issue, declaring that Pakistan’s policy is “clear, consistent, and non-negotiable.” “There is absolutely no flexibility on this matter,” Dar said, shutting down recent rumours circulating in diplomatic and media circles about a possible policy shift.

He reiterated that Pakistan will not even consider altering its stance unless an independent Palestinian state is established on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem (Al-Quds Al-Sharif) as its capital. He stressed that this position has remained unchanged for years and continues to define Pakistan’s foreign policy approach.

Reaffirming Islamabad’s solidarity with the Palestinian cause, deputy premier said Pakistan remains firmly committed to supporting the people of Gaza and Palestine, and insisted that Israel must first move toward the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state before any discussion of diplomatic relations could take place.

He also pointed out that he had already restated Pakistan’s position during his recent engagements at the United Nations, underscoring the consistency of the country’s diplomatic message on the global stage.

The issue surfaced during the briefing amid growing speculation triggered by recent remarks associated with former US President Donald Trump, particularly after he did not mention the Abraham Accords in a statement outlining possible elements of a future deal involving Iran. When asked whether the matter had been discussed with US officials, Dar did not directly confirm or deny any conversation on the accords, instead reiterating Pakistan’s longstanding policy.

Abraham Accords, launched in 2020 under the Trump led administration, brings normalization of ties between Israel and Arab countries that had previously rejected formal ties.