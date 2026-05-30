From Hania Aamir to Maheera Ghani: List of Pakistanis featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026

Pakistan marked strong presence on Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2026 list, with young achievers recognized across entertainment, Tech, science, finance, and social impact. From Hania Aamir’s growing global influence in the entertainment industry to Maheera Ghani’s cutting-edge research in materials science at Cambridge, the list shows a diverse range of talent.

Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list also features entrepreneurs, AI innovators, and youth leaders who are driving change in their respective fields, showcasing Pakistan’s rising impact on the global stage. The annual Forbes list celebrates exceptional individuals under 30 who are reshaping industries through innovation, leadership, and influence.

The platform is widely regarded as one of the world’s most influential talent spotlights, often propelling young achievers into global visibility.

Hania Aamir

Pakistani superstar Hania Aamir has secured a coveted spot in the Entertainment & Sports category. Already one of the most recognizable faces in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, Hania dominated social media, recently becoming the most-followed Pakistani female celebrity on Instagram with over 20 million followers.

Her global digital influence and acting career have positioned her among Asia’s most influential young entertainers. Joining her in the creative spotlight is filmmaker Saman Kamran, further highlighting Pakistan’s growing footprint in the regional film and media industry.

Syed Ismail – Saraaf

Entrepreneur Syed Ismail has earned recognition in the Consumer and Enterprise Technology category for cofounding Karachi-based Saraaf.

Founded in 2021, Saraaf is aiming to transform how commodities are sourced across Central and South Asia by introducing digital transparency into traditionally opaque markets. The platform is preparing to launch a mobile app offering real-time pricing, shipment tracking, digital contracts, and instant communication tools for businesses dealing in materials like cotton and onyx.

The startup also made headlines after securing a $5.3 million investment commitment from Shark Tank Pakistan in 2024, signaling strong investor confidence in its vision.

Furqan Kidwai and Sarfraz Hussain – Plouton AI

In the Finance and Venture Capital category, cofounders Muhammad Furqan Karim Kidwai and Sarfraz Shahid Hussain have been recognized for building Singapore-based Plouton AI.

Their AI-powered system is designed to automate complex financial workflows for mid-sized companies. By integrating with widely used tools such as Excel, QuickBooks, and Xero, the platform handles invoicing, payroll processing, and month-end reconciliation through intelligent browser-based agents.

The founders, both graduates of Habib University, previously launched fintech startup YPay Financial Services. Their innovation was inspired by observing how businesses in emerging markets still rely heavily on spreadsheets and manual systems.

Maheera Ghani – Cambridge Researcher

Pakistani scientist Maheera Ghani has also been named on the list for her groundbreaking contributions in materials science.

A PhD graduate from the University of Cambridge (2025), she is currently pursuing postdoctoral research focused on ultra-thin semiconductor materials. Alongside her academic work, she leads WinSci Pakistan, an initiative promoting women in science.

Her project has already earned international recognition, including the Nature Inspiring Women in Science award in collaboration with Estée Lauder Companies and Springer Nature. Ghani expressed pride in representing Pakistan on such a prestigious global platform.

Fahad Shahbaz – Youth General Assembly

Social innovator Fahad Shahbaz has been recognized in the social impact space for founding the Youth General Assembly in 2015 at just 18 years old.

The initiative runs a 96-member youth parliament modeled after both the UK Parliament and Pakistan’s National Assembly, giving young people a platform to debate policies and propose real-world solutions.

Shahbaz is also a recipient of the Diana Award and a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Shapers Community. Reacting to the recognition, he emphasized that the achievement belongs to everyone who supported his journey, adding that Pakistan’s youth are actively shaping the nation’s future.

From entertainment and AI to science and civic leadership, this year’s Forbes list paints a powerful picture: Pakistan’s young talent is no longer emerging quietly.

With innovators, creators, and changemakers now standing on one of the world’s most influential youth platforms, Pakistan’s presence in the global talent ecosystem is stronger than ever.