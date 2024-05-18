Seven Pakistanis make it to Forbes’ 30 under 30 2024

Forbes' prestigious '30 Under 30 Asia' list, unveiled on Thursday, spotlights 300 young entrepreneurs and innovators under 30 who have reshaped industries across the Asia-Pacific region. Among the honorees are seven remarkable Pakistanis who have made significant strides in their respective fields.
Sarkhail Shahid Bawany, Head of Product at ABHI, has developed a groundbreaking project empowering workers to access a portion of their salary before payday for emergency needs. Expressing his gratitude, Sarkhail emphasized the honor of representing Pakistan on a global platform like Forbes. ABHI's reach now extends to the Middle East and Bangladesh, reflecting Sarkhail's dedication to innovation and growth.
Adeel Abid, Aizaz Nayyer, and Ali Raza, co-founders of Linkstar, a Karachi-based freelancers' platform, have been recognized for their visionary work. Linkstar provides freelancers with free portfolio websites, offering advanced features for gradual upgrading. Ali Raza credits their team's relentless efforts, viewing this recognition as a milestone on their journey to uplifting young talent across the MENAP region.
Aleena Nadeem, leading EduFi in Lahore, champions the motto "Study Now, Pay Later." EduFi facilitates university funding for Pakistanis, partnering with 27 colleges to vet and finance students' tuition fees. This innovative approach ensures access to education while enabling students to repay their loans on a monthly basis.
Kasra Zunnaiyyer, co-founder and CTO of Karachi-based Trukkr, pioneers a management platform revolutionizing Pakistan's logistics sector. Trukkr, established in 2020, offers financing, fleet tracking, and customer connections, attracting global investor attention as a digital service for small and medium-sized trucking companies.
Bushra Sultan, a Lahore-based filmmaker, production designer, and creative director, challenges societal norms through her impactful art. Notable campaigns like 'Guria' and 'Chimera' address women's issues in Pakistan, showcasing Bushra's commitment to driving social change through her creative endeavors.
Forbes sifted through over 4000 candidates, selecting honorees based on criteria like funding, revenue, social impact, inventiveness, and potential. Beyond Pakistan, the list features top performers from diverse industries, including IT solutions for healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing, underscoring the region's vibrant entrepreneurial landscape.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 18, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|352
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.77
|755.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|913.28
|922.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.45
|171.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.59
|738.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.