Pakistan

Seven Pakistanis make it to Forbes’ 30 under 30 2024

05:15 PM | 18 May, 2024
Forbes 30 under 30

Forbes' prestigious '30 Under 30 Asia' list, unveiled on Thursday, spotlights 300 young entrepreneurs and innovators under 30 who have reshaped industries across the Asia-Pacific region. Among the honorees are seven remarkable Pakistanis who have made significant strides in their respective fields.

Sarkhail Shahid Bawany (ABHI)

Sarkhail Shahid Bawany, Head of Product at ABHI, has developed a groundbreaking project empowering workers to access a portion of their salary before payday for emergency needs. Expressing his gratitude, Sarkhail emphasized the honor of representing Pakistan on a global platform like Forbes. ABHI's reach now extends to the Middle East and Bangladesh, reflecting Sarkhail's dedication to innovation and growth.

Adeel Abid, Aizaz Nayyer, and Ali Raza (Linkstar)

Adeel Abid, Aizaz Nayyer, and Ali Raza, co-founders of Linkstar, a Karachi-based freelancers' platform, have been recognized for their visionary work. Linkstar provides freelancers with free portfolio websites, offering advanced features for gradual upgrading. Ali Raza credits their team's relentless efforts, viewing this recognition as a milestone on their journey to uplifting young talent across the MENAP region.

Aleena Nadeem (EduFi)

Aleena Nadeem, leading EduFi in Lahore, champions the motto "Study Now, Pay Later." EduFi facilitates university funding for Pakistanis, partnering with 27 colleges to vet and finance students' tuition fees. This innovative approach ensures access to education while enabling students to repay their loans on a monthly basis.

Kasra Zunnaiyyer (Trukkr)

Kasra Zunnaiyyer, co-founder and CTO of Karachi-based Trukkr, pioneers a management platform revolutionizing Pakistan's logistics sector. Trukkr, established in 2020, offers financing, fleet tracking, and customer connections, attracting global investor attention as a digital service for small and medium-sized trucking companies.

Bushra Sultan (Artist)

Bushra Sultan, a Lahore-based filmmaker, production designer, and creative director, challenges societal norms through her impactful art. Notable campaigns like 'Guria' and 'Chimera' address women's issues in Pakistan, showcasing Bushra's commitment to driving social change through her creative endeavors.

Forbes sifted through over 4000 candidates, selecting honorees based on criteria like funding, revenue, social impact, inventiveness, and potential. Beyond Pakistan, the list features top performers from diverse industries, including IT solutions for healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing, underscoring the region's vibrant entrepreneurial landscape.

