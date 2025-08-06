Baby born with Two Heads, Four Arms shocks world in rare birth

NEW DELHI – In a rare and shocking medical case, a woman gave birth to a girl with two heads and four arms in Muzaffarpur, India.

The tot born without any oepration despite initial recommendations for a C-section. Doctors and family members were stunned at the sight, and newborn has been admitted to the ICU for further evaluation.

As doctors and nurses were stunned with it, social media users are calling it miracle of nature while medical experts regard it as a rare birth defect.

The medical case emerged from Minapur region of Muzaffarpur, where woman named Shamsa Bibi gave birth to baby girl with two heads, four arms, and two legs, a rare form of conjoined twins that has shocked both medical professionals and the local community.

Such cases are said to be rare, with one baby in several million. While professionals view it as a biological anomaly, the birth garnered attention online as pictures of baby have gone viral.