Pakistanis to enjoy Four Consecutive Holidays Next Week; full details here

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis are gearing up for an extended four-day holiday in August, as two major events fall back-to-back just ahead of weekend.

The holiday will start from August 14 Thursday, which is national public holiday to mark the country’s 78th Independence Day. Friday will be Chehlum, marking the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), which will be observed on August 15 Friday.

Chehlum Imam Hussain is not listed among federal holidays for this year, several major cities, including Karachi and Rawalpindi, are expected to observe it as public holiday, following precedent set in previous years. This effectively sets the stage for a rare four-day break from Thursday to Sunday (August 14–17), offering a welcome respite for citizens across the country.

These key dates are likely to increase public movement, religious gatherings, and patriotic celebrations. Law enforcement and local authorities directed to tighten security nationwide while special measures will be taken to ensure the safety of processions, religious assemblies, and public events related to Independence Day.

Citizens are advised to stay informed about local government announcements regarding potential closures and security arrangements, especially in urban centers.

This extended holiday period is expected to boost domestic travel, retail activity, and local tourism, while also providing families a chance to come together for both reflection and celebration.