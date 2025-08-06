‘Another Conflict will be Deeper and Deadlier’, Pak Army spox warns India

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani military spokesperson issued a stern warning to New Delhi over another misadventure, warning that any future military operation resembling botched Operation Sindoor would provoke a forceful and far-reaching retaliation.

Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt-General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told The Economist that Pakistan would “strike deeper within India” and “start from the east” if provoked again.

The comments come amid heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, after April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian-occupied Kashmir, where tourists were killed.

India did flase flag operation to blame Pakistan for the incident, the claim rejected, and launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response.

According to Indian media, the operation involved missile strikes on several Pakistani cities. In retaliation, Pakistan claims to have downed six Indian fighter jets, including three Rafales.

Lt-General Chaudhry dismissed speculation surrounding Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir’s political intentions, asserting that Munir has no such ambitions. He added that Munir’s speech on April 16, just days before the Pahalgam attack, was a reflection of his personal convictions.

In speech, Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s ideological position on Kashmir, invoking the two-nation theory and calling the disputed region Pakistan’s “jugular vein.” “We are two nations, not one,” Munir said, emphasizing the fundamental religious and cultural differences between Muslims and Hindus. “No power in the world can separate Kashmir from Pakistan,” he declared.

Chaudhry warned that India should not underestimate Pakistan’s capability or resolve. Islamabad even called for an impartial international investigation into the incident.

As nuclear armed rival nations trade accusations and military threats, the region remains on high alert, with the international community closely monitoring the developments.