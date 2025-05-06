Un Secretary General Expresses Concern Over Pakistan India War Crisis

The spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated that the Secretary-General has expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India.

According to the spokesperson, the UN Secretary-General has urged both Pakistan and India to exercise restraint.

India attacks five locations in Pakistan

It should be noted that India launched missile strikes on five locations in Pakistan, targeting civilian areas and mosques. Two civilians were martyred in the attacks.

According to DG ISPR, the enemy carried out strikes in Kotli, Ahmedpur East, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, and Muridke. Reports confirm the martyrdom of two civilians in Kotli.

DG ISPR added that Pakistan is currently carrying out a retaliatory operation. The Pakistan Armed Forces are responding to the enemy from both air and land.