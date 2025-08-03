CSS 2026: FPSC shares schedule for MPT, Written Exams

ISLAMABAD – Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) released advance public notice for Central Superior Services (CSS) Competitive Examination 2026, sharing key dates and deadlines for aspiring candidates.

According to FPSC, the public notice for online applications for the MCQ-Based Preliminary Test (MPT) will be issued on August 10, 2025. MPT is a screening test for candidates intending to appear in the CSS written examination.

The window for submitting MPT applications will open from August 11 to August 25, 2025. Candidates who successfully qualify preliminary test will then be eligible to apply for the CSS written examination, with the application period scheduled from December 15 to December 30, 2025.

CSS 2026 written examination is set to begin on February 4, 2026. CSS exam is one of Pakistan’s most competitive and challenging assessments, with only a small percentage of candidates managing to pass the written portion each year.

FPSC advised all applicants to prepare thoroughly and follow official guidelines and timelines closely.