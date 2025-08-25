Religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza arrested in Jhelum

JHELUM – Police have arrested renowned religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza in Jhelum under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), officials confirmed on Monday.

According to reports, Mirza was taken into custody from his academy located in Machine Mohalla, amid tight police security. He was later shifted to Jhelum District Jail under heavy guard.

Officials said the arrest was made on the orders of the Deputy Commissioner Jhelum, issued under the MPO law, which empowers authorities to detain individuals to maintain public order.

Academy sealed

Following the arrest, authorities also sealed Engineer Mirza’s academy, barring any gatherings or activities on the premises. The move comes as part of administrative measures and increased scrutiny of religious institutions in the district.