No Entry in Islamabad without M-Tag from January 1 2026

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in Islamabad take stern measures to become the country’s first fully digital and integrated city. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced that starting January 1, vehicles without an M-Tag will be barred from entering Islamabad, marking a major shift in traffic and security regulation.

He made announcement during a high-level visit as they were briefed via a state-of-the-art digital wall on round-the-clock city surveillance, law and order arrangements, and advanced security monitoring systems operating from the control room. The interior minister also reviewed modern security surveillance technology and inspected Chinese Desk, highlighting Islamabad’s growing reliance on smart systems.

Chairing a crucial meeting at the Safe City Headquarters, Mohsin Naqvi directed authorities to fast-track the Capital Smart City project, stressing the urgent need to integrate key civic services, including Rescue 1122, Traffic Police, security agencies, and the Capital Development Authority (CDA), under a single, centralized digital command system.

The interior minister revealed that the project’s scope would eventually be expanded across the entire country, with Islamabad serving as a model city aimed at becoming the safest city in Pakistan. He emphasized that comprehensive reforms in the Safe City project and the effective use of modern technology are no longer optional but an immediate necessity.

During the briefing, the Inspector General of Islamabad Police disclosed that the use of Safe City cameras during Muharram-ul-Haram resulted in significant savings of time and resources, greatly enhancing the effectiveness of security operations. The high-level meeting was attended by the Federal Interior Secretary, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, and other senior officials.