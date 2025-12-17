Punjab collects Rs4 billion from traffic fines, license fees amid crackdown on violations

LAHORE – The Punjab government has raised Rs4 billion through traffic fines and license fees as part of its efforts to enforce stricter measures aimed at reducing violations and enhancing public safety.

These initiatives have resulted in a significant decrease in the number of traffic violations, with challans falling from 60,000 to 35,000 in just one week.

Additionally, following amendments to the Motor Vehicle Ordinance, no fatal accidents have been reported across 29 cities.

Reports said the point system for driving licenses is expected to take effect from next month.

Furthermore, the Punjab government has decided to issue smart cards and motorcycle driving licences to 16-year-olds as it has reduced the age limit for the licenses. The proposal has been sent to the Punjab cabinet for approval.

An official message shared on the provincial social media page stated that applicants in this age group will now be able to obtain both documents. The post also stated that failure to wear a helmet will result in a warning ticket on the first violation.

The government highlighted that drones and body cameras are being used for traffic monitoring for the first time. Parents have been urged to educate their children about the importance of helmets and road safety.

The administration has instructed traffic police to ensure respectful behaviour with the public and to avoid misconduct.

Earlier, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stopped the arrests of underage students for traffic violations and expressed displeasure over the use of handcuffs on minors.

She said parents play a key role in ensuring that children follow traffic rules. She added that traffic regulations are meant to protect lives, and citizens must adopt safer habits.