Islamabad issues traffic plan ahead of New Year celebrations

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued special guidelines for the movement of heavy vehicles in the capital in order to maintain traffic flow during the New Year celebrations.

According to the police, from December 27 to 30, heavy traffic from other cities will be restricted from entering Islamabad between 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm.

Similarly, on December 31, heavy vehicles such as trucks will not be allowed to enter the city from 3:00 PM until midnight.

The authorities have stated that these measures are designed to ensure smooth traffic movement during the city’s New Year events.

Islamabad is currently undergoing various developmental projects, and there have been complaints of traffic jams in the city over the past few days due to several reasons.

A day earlier, ITP had announced a traffic diversion plan from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm on Friday on the Expressway and Murree Road/Club Road in connection with a special programme.

An ITP spokesperson told state-run news agency that temporary traffic diversions will be placed at different points during the mentioned hours, which may affect the smooth flow of traffic.