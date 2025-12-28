Nora Fatehi sets Hearts Racing in Strapless Wine Bodycon Dress; See viral pics

MUMBAI – Bollywood babe and ace dancer Nora Fatehi has once again set hearts racing with her latest pictures. The actress took to Instagram to share stunning snaps of herself in a deep wine-colored strapless bodycon dress that flaunted her flawless figure.

The dress, featuring a chic crocodile texture, perfectly highlighted her graceful neckline and shoulders, making it the ultimate party-ready look. Adding an edgy twist, Nora paired it with a matching wine leather jacket worn off-shoulder, creating a classic yet glam ensemble.

Nora’s makeup was all about balance – soft eyeshadow, a subtle shimmer, defined brows, and nude lips gave her a glowing, elegant vibe, while her open wavy hair added extra glamour. Statement golden earrings completed the regal touch.

Fans couldn’t get enough, flooding the post with love and admiration for the diva’s mesmerizing look. Clearly, Nora Fatehi knows how to slay every time she steps out!

(Photo credits: @norafatehi/Instagram)