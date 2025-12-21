Nora Fatehi rushed to hospital after frightening Car Collision

NEW YORK – Indian actress Nora Fatehi survived a horrifying car accident while en route to attend David Guetta concert in the US.

The BHUJ star was traveling with her team when a high-speed vehicle collided violently with her car. The impact was so severe that Nora’s car was completely destroyed on one side. Seated in the back, Nora suffered serious injuries as her seat was slammed from the front. She was rushed to the hospital immediately.

The emergency medical team treated her at the hospital, where CT scan confirmed severe internal head trauma. Doctors strongly advised complete rest, warning of the risks of further complications.

Demonstrating remarkable courage, Nora Fatehi decided to leave hospital instead of following strict medical advice and headed straight to the Sunburn Festival 2025, where she performed on stage despite her injuries. Fans were astounded by her professionalism and bravery, dubbing her the “Iron Lady.”

Pictures of wrecked car quickly went viral on social media, showing sheer severity of accident and how narrowly the situation could have turned catastrophic.

This year has already been remarkable one for Nora Fatehi. She wowed audiences on the Jimmy Fallon Show in the United States, impressed in South Indian films “Kanchana 4” and “KD: The Devil”, and captured viewers’ attention with her new web series “The Royals.”