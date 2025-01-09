Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

How did Nora Fatehi save her life in Los Angeles wildfires?

How Did Nora Fatehi Save Her Life In Los Angeles Wildfires

Wildfires in Los Angeles have caused distress among residents, forcing many to evacuate their homes. Among those affected is the famous Bollywood actress and dancer, Nora Fatehi.

She shared her situation on Instagram, informing her followers that she was instructed to evacuate immediately.

Nora Fatehi posted a video on her Instagram story, saying, “I am in Los Angeles, and this wildfire is really crazy. I’ve never seen anything like this before. We were told to evacuate five minutes ago. I quickly packed my things and am leaving now.”

She added, “I’m heading towards the airport because I have a flight today, and I hope it’s not canceled. This situation is very scary. I pray everyone stays safe.”

In another story, she gave a glimpse of the current situation, writing, “The fire in Los Angeles is very dangerous… praying that everyone stays safe.”

Earlier, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra also expressed her concern for the wildfire victims and paid tribute to the firefighters and responders.

She said, “Thank you to the firefighters working all night, your service is commendable.”

Devastating wildfires in Los Angeles: Thousands displaced, Hollywood stars affected

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global

